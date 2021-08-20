1 critically wounded in shooting near Lents Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was left fighting for his life after being shot Friday night near Southeast Portland’s Lents Park, police said.

Numerous police units responded to SE 92nd Avenue and SE Holgate Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter left the area before officers arrived. No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is underway. SE 92nd Avenue was closed between SE Holgate Boulevard and SE Cora Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.1040 or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0508. Please reference case number 21-231670.

This is a developing story.