4 shot on Swan Island; massive response at Legacy Emanuel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A massive police response rushed to Legacy Emanuel after 4 gunshot victims arrived around 10:30 p.m. in what investigators said appears to be a gang related incident.

The people were shot on Swan Island in an incident in which at least 50 bullets were fired, officials told KOIN 6 News. The conditions of the wounded are not available at this time.

A massive shooting investigation began near Legacy Emanuel Hospital in North Portland, May 17, 2021 (KOIN)

A large group of people began arriving at the hospital after the wounded people arrived. Authorities told KOIN 6 News all available units were ordered to go to Legacy Emanuel. Some officers were then seen speeding off, with lights and sirens, to another scene.

At least 20 PPB officers were seen guarding the door to the hospital.

An officer described this as an “extremely fluid situation.”

Last week the FBI joined PPB to help quell what they said was an “imminent” threat of retaliatory gun violence from rival gangs.

FBI Special Agent in Charge in Portland Kieran Ramsey told KOIN 6 News he is aware the term “gang war” has been used, but he was cautious in how he described what’s happening.

“There is a cycle of violence that’s ongoing here, that is without question there are retaliatory acts of violence that are connected and that we can see through any number of shootings,” he said.