One person shot to death near Dawson Park in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot to death near Dawson Park in North Portland Tuesday afternoon and investigators are scouring the scene for clues.

Gunfire rang out around 2:25 p.m in the 2900 block of North Williams, police said. When officers arrived they found one person on the sidewalk. That person did not survive.

Investigators believe “several people” were in Dawson Park who left before the police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503.823.1040.

