Shooting ‘over several blocks’ wounds 1 in SE Portland

One person was wounded in a shooting around SE 136th and Holgate, December 14, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed by ambulance to a hospital after being shot in Southeast Portland Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the SE 136th/Division area, Portland police said. However, investigators said it appears as though the shooting incident took place over several blocks.

Streets between 136th from Holgate to Powell and 136th from Powell to Division are closed as the investigation unfolds.

The victim’s condition was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective William Winters at 503.823.0466 or Detective Joseph Corona at 503.823.0508