PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Witnesses told KOIN 6 News at least one person was wounded in a shooting near Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland Tuesday night.

A heavy police presence rushed to the area around SW 5th and Morrison around 9:30 p.m. The witnesses told KOIN 6 News they heard one gunshot and then saw the shooter walk down the street. An ambulance arrived and rushed the wounded person to a hospital, they said.

They said they talked with 911 dispatchers about where the suspect was and over the next 30 minutes helped police track the suspect down.

The witnesses said one person was arrested, but police have not confirmed this information.

Roads in the area are taped off and closed during the investigation.

An officer stands outside Pioneer Courthouse in downtown Portland following a nighttime shooting, August 22, 2023 (KOIN)

There were many people on the street at the time of the shooting and a concert was taking place nearby.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.