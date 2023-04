A shooting and robbery investigation closed NE 102nd between Wygant and Prescott, April 16, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting and robbery investigation briefly closed streets in Northeast Portland late Sunday afternoon.

Portland police said NE 102nd was closed between Wygant and Prescott while investigators checked the scene. The roads re-opened around 6:15 p.m.

No further information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story later.