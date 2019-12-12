Live Now
Shooting suspect at large, 1 wounded in NE Portland

Shooting happened near NE Garfield and NE Fremont

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police launched a search for a suspect who shot and wounded a person Wednesday night in Northeast Portland, officers said.

Portland police said they found the victim just after 9:15 p.m. near NE Garfield Avenue and NE Fremont Street.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting. The condition of the victim wasn’t immediately clear.

NE Fremont from Mallory Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as soon as possible.

