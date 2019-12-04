Shooting suspect found in Texas, charged with murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man suspected of shooting and killing James Richardson in April has been found and is set to appear in court.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Fugitive Apprehension Task Force found David Jones, a convicted felon, in Texas and transported him back to Oregon on Tuesday. Jones is suspected of shooting James Richardson on April 24 Portland’s Lents neighborhood.

Richardson was found by police with a gunshot wound. He was sent to a hospital but later died.

Jones is set to appear for his arraignment on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at the Multnomah County Circuit Court.