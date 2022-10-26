PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to reports of shots fired near Southwest 62nd Avenue and Southwest Pomona Street just before 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said it was still an active call as of 11:55 a.m.

Authorities tell KOIN 6 News the person who fired the gun remained at the scene — while the potential victim fled the area. It’s still unclear if the person was actually hit by any gunfire, as police are still looking for them.

According to PPB, it’s believed the two people knew each other and this was not a random act.

There is a large police presence in the area with a perimeter in place, but officials say no major roads are closed off at this time.

