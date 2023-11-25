PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were shot in downtown Portland early Saturday evening but no one is in custody at this time, police told KOIN 6 News.

The shooting near SW 5th and Alder happened around 6:30 p.m. Both men were taken by ambulance for treatment of their injuries, but authorities said both were both “conscious and talking when the officers arrived.”

The exact conditions of the men shot is not known at this time, although authorities said they are “stable.”

Two men were shot near SW 5th and Alder in downtown Portland, November 25, 2023 (KOIN)

Two men were shot near SW 5th and Alder in downtown Portland, November 25, 2023 (KOIN)

Two men were shot near SW 5th and Alder in downtown Portland, November 25, 2023 (KOIN)

Two men were shot near SW 5th and Alder in downtown Portland, November 25, 2023 (KOIN)

Two men were shot near SW 5th and Alder in downtown Portland, November 25, 2023 (KOIN)

Two men were shot near SW 5th and Alder in downtown Portland, November 25, 2023 (KOIN)

Darien Cordray, who works security at The Nines hotel in downtown Portland, was a witness to a shooting that left 2 men wounded, November 25, 2023 (KOIN)

Darien Cordray, who works security at The Nines hotel, said he heard the gunshots and locked down the hotel.

“Four pretty concise gunshots — boom boom boom boom — then 15-30 seconds later people moving away from that area,” Cordray told KOIN 6 News. “Since I work security, as soon as I heard them I had to go in front of the hotel and lock it down and tell everybody there to stay inside, please don’t go outside.”

Cordray said there were a lot of police there right away.

“They already had 4 squad cars and 2 ambulances out here and a fire engine. They were looking for somebody. They had Morrison and 5th kind of blocked off. They were walking around with flashlights,” he said.

“I wasn’t really scared, more on, like, high alert making sure no one suspicious coming up. Anyone that was running away was able to get to a safe place.”

The quick police presence helped put him at ease, he told KOIN 6 News.

“It did make me feel a little bit better that, like, that there was so much police presence and so much EMS presence, too. … Seeing the cops is good. They are going to go out and look for someone but EMS is going to save someone.”