Shooting victim found mile away from crime scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man with a gunshot wound was found over a mile away from where police located evidence of gunfire in Southeast Portland on Sunday morning — and they are not sure how he got there.

Officers found gunfire at the 2700 block of Southeast 89th Avenue just after 8 a.m. A short while later, they discovered a victim at Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street. Police said they are investigating how the victim got there. According to Google Maps, the distance would take 23 minutes to walk — but just 4 minutes to drive. There is also a bus stop right at SE 96th Ave. and Main St.

The severity of the victim’s injuries has not been released, nor has any suspect information. Police are still searching for any potential suspects involved.

As investigators evaluate the 2 crime scenes, SE 96th Ave. is closed between Southeast Market Street and SE Main Street, while SE 89th Ave. is closed between Southeast Clinton Street and SE 90th Place.

