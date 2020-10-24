Shootout in near Gresham leads to crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have launched an investigation into a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood that led to a crash.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of SE 162nd Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Saturday on reports of gunfire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The officers learned two suspects got into an altercation which escalated into exchanging gunfire.

After the shooting, the suspects got into separate vehicles to leave the scene. One of the suspects then crashed into a nearby parked car.

“This crash as most likely due to the subject’s injuries sustained during the shooting,” PPB said in a release. “The [crash victim] was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, their medical status is unknown at this time.”

The other gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.

PPB has closed SE 162nd Avenue from SE Stark Street to SE Taylor Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.