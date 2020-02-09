Shot fired at Forest Grove Ford dealership, man arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 46-year-old man is in the Washington County Jail after a high-risk traffic stop Saturday morning a little more than an hour after a shooting at a Forest Grove Ford dealership.

Around 9:30 a.m. a man arrived at Doherty Ford, 4223 Pacific Avenue, and fired a shot at a dealership vehicle with an employee inside. No one was injured in the shooting.

Forest Grove police were on the lookout for the suspect’s car and spotted it near the dealership around 10:45 a.m. The driver, Jose Galvan Nevarez, was arrested.

Authorities said they found a bolt action rifle and several rounds of ammunition inside the car when they arrested Nevarez.

He’s facing 2 felonies — unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief — and 3 misdemeanors — menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Investigators said they don’t believe Nevarez had any connection to the dealership employee. The case remains open.