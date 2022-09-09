An altercation between two men led to a revolver being fired and a man being pistol-whipped on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say an altercation in Northwest Portland led to a shot being fired and one man being pistol-whipped Friday.

The initial investigation revealed the altercation started at around 7:10 a.m. Friday when a man pulled out a revolver near NW 23rd and Kearney. Portland police said the two men fought over the gun when a shot was fired. The bullet did not hit anyone, however.

Police said the suspect struck the other man in the face before trying to flee, but PPB said officers captured him nearby.

The man struck was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police seized the firearm as evidence and say the investigation is ongoing.