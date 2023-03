Portland Police Bureau says someone has been shot at the King Burrito on 2900 N Lombard St. March 1, 2023. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Police Bureau says someone has been shot near the King Burrito on 2900 N Lombard St.

Authorities say the victim has been sent to the hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, and the suspect has yet to be determined.

Stick with KOIN 6 News for more information as this story updates.