PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots were fired Tuesday night inside Portland International Airport at a TSA checkpoint, officials said.

According to the Port of Portland, shots were fired near the D and E gates TSA checkpoint prompting an immediate response by police.

One person was taken into custody and authorities said there is no ongoing threat to anyone’s safety.

It is currently unknown what led up to the incident, but no one was injured in the shooting.