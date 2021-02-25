Shots fired at Washington Park MAX Station, 1 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired Thursday afternoon at the Washington Park MAX Station, deputies said.

Transit Police officers were called to reports of a shooting at the station just before 4:30 p.m. Officers found signs of gunfire at the scene but no one was hurt, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers did, however, find a suspect. They arrested 41-year-old Russell Andrew Martinez on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation.

TriMet MAX trains were briefly delayed. An investigation is underway.