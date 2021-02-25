Shots fired at Washington Park MAX Station, 1 arrested

Crime

Russell Andrew Martinez, 41, is facing multiple charges

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A MAX train in Portland (Portland Tribune file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired Thursday afternoon at the Washington Park MAX Station, deputies said.

Transit Police officers were called to reports of a shooting at the station just before 4:30 p.m. Officers found signs of gunfire at the scene but no one was hurt, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers did, however, find a suspect. They arrested 41-year-old Russell Andrew Martinez on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation.

TriMet MAX trains were briefly delayed. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss