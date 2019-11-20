Shots fired, car crashes into Northgate Park

No injuries were reported, suspects on the loose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunshots rang out in North Portland at the same time a car crashed in Northgate Park, but no injuries were reported.

The car landed in Northgate Park on North Fessenden as its airbags deployed. The car hit the tree so hard one of its wheels flew off.

Witness Denise Sarvela said the crash shook her house. “He hit the tree right across the street there,” she told KOIN 6 News. She ran outside to help.

“I ran out because I was trying to make sure everyone in the car was OK. Then I heard them yelling, ‘We got to get out of here before the police get here,'” she said.

Police said a group of teens ran off and jumped in another nearby car.

Sarvela said she was standing right next to the car when she heard 3 shots fired into the air.

“They were yelling at him and that when he jumped back out and fired, then they jumped back in the car and squealed away,” she said. “I grew up in a hunting family. I have never been that close to a gun fired that I wasn’t shooting myself.”

The suspects remain on the loose.

Sarvela said she’s still in shock.

“It kind of threw me for a loop, especially since St. Johns is getting to be such a nice place to live. It’s not NoPo anymore.”