Shots fired from multiple cars in Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a shootout that occurred in Marion County overnight.

Marion County deputies were called to Northeast Fanny Way and Northeast Auburn Road for an unrelated call around 7:30 p.m. While on the scene, they heard multiple gunshots ring out.

Upon investigation, they discovered two different vehicles were exchanging gunfire.

Deputies say there are no reported injuries and no suspects have been arrested.