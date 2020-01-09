Shots fired in North Portland; 3 face attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men in their 20s face attempted murder charges after shots were fired in North Portland on Wednesday.

Officers went to the 5800 block of North Michigan Avenue and found the victim, unhurt, still at the location. They also spotted the suspected vehicle involved and stopped it.

An investigation found a handgun and the 3 suspects: Derrick Young, 24; Damon McDonald, 29; and Anthony Bagsby, 27.

They each face a charge of attempted murder. McDonald and Bagsby also face being a felon in possession of a gun.

The investigation into the incident continues.