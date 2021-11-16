Shots fired in North-Portland drive by; suspects at-large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday from Portland City Market convenience store.

Officers on the scene, on North Lombard near North Mobile Street, confirmed the shooting but could not confirm exactly how the incident happened.

KOIN 6 News was on the scene as police fanned out to search the area for any suspects, victims and shell casings.

Police said they have not located any suspects or victims at this time.

Portland City Market is still taped off as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.