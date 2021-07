Police at the scene of a shooting in Northeast Portland, July 2, 2021. (KOIN)

A large police presence, including K9 units, responded to the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire rang out Friday evening in Northeast Portland, drawing a heavy police response.

Officers, including K9 units, responded to NE Going Street and NE Cleveland Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

A KOIN 6 News crew saw numerous bullet casings at the scene.

Police have not yet released any details about the shooting.

This is a developing story.