Shots fired in Vancouver road rage incident, 3 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested Saturday in a road rage incident that ended with shots fired into another car on Interstate 205 near Vancouver, Washington State Patrol officials said.

The incident began Saturday around 5 p.m. as a two-vehicle road rage call, officials said. Things escalated when the suspect in one vehicle shot several rounds at the other vehicle. One round went through the victim’s driver-side window.

The victim gave dash-cam footage to police and police were able to get the license plate number and track down the vehicle back to an address, WSP officials reported.

Three suspects were found in the vehicle and all three were arrested.

No injuries were reported.