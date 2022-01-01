Shots fired in Woodburn, one arrested on 5 charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old was arrested on 5 charges after shots were fired Saturday morning in Woodburn, police said.

Israel Isay Ramos-Cruz was the only person in a car that was found and stopped after gunfire around 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Oswald Street, authorities said. There were several people in the car that fled and was pursued by a Marion County deputy north of Salem.

But when the car was stopped, Ramos-Cruz was the “only suspect in the vehicle,” officials said. He was booked for robbery, burglary, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. More charges are expected.

Authorities said neither of the 2 victims went to the hospital. There are no details about them or about the other subjects involved.

Five agencies were involved in the arrest: Woodburn PD with help from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police, Salem Police Department and Mt. Angel Police Department.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Woodburn PD Detective Matt Stearns at 503.982.2345.