1 shot near Pearl District, investigation underway

Crime

by: Kelly Doyle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after one man was shot near the Pearl District overnight.

Shots were reportedly fired at the corner of Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 5th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say one man was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, a large police presence surrounded the scene. Video shows one area was taped off for hours as officers and detectives investigated.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is available.

