Shots fired near Steel Bridge, 1 hospitalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots rang out near the west end of Portland’s Steel Bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, there was a shooting near Northwest 1st Avenue/Naito Parkway and Northwest Everett Street around 8 a.m. Once bike officers and medical personnel responded to the scene, they found one victim who suffered a gunshot wound.

That person was rushed to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

No arrest information has been released at this time. PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.