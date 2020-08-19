Shots fired outside Boys and Girls Club, juvenile detained

No victims were found at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A juvenile was detained after police say gunshots were fired outside a Boys and Girls Club building in Southeast Portland.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. on Harold Street. Officers report finding 24 casings, consisting of three different caliber bullets outside the Boys and Girls Club. The building was hit by at least one bullet.

No victims were found at the scene, although officers learned a homeless female living nearby on the bike path was possibly hit. Their efforts to track the potential victim down were unsuccessful.

No details are given on the suspect as they are a juvenile. They were detained and referred to the Juvenile Detention Home.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.