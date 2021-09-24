Shots fired at popular sports bar in Nob Hill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots were fired outside a popular sports bar and pizza restaurant in Northwest Portland overnight.

Gunfire was reported around 2 a.m. near Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 21st Avenue. Video shows the Silver Dollar Pizza Company sustained damage from several bullets.

Police have not yet confirmed whether there were any victims of this shooting. However, a mobile command truck was seen to be in place — something typically only present for serious situations.

Officers blocked off the area as they investigated. As of 4:45 a.m., 11 units were still on the scene.

This is a developing story.