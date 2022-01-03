Shots fired outside Portland school, woman arrested

A handgun, 17 rounds of ammunition and one spent bullet casing were reportedly found inside the suspect's car.

by: Kelly Doyle

A woman suspected of firing shots off outside a Portland school has been arrested. Jan. 3, 2022. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was taken into custody after shots were fired outside the Childpeace Montessori School in Northwest Portland on Monday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Portland police received reports of gunfire near Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest Thurman Street. The 911 caller told officers they heard two shots, coming from a “distinctive vehicle” that sped away from the area.

Thankfully, no one was injured and no bullet strikes were found.

A sergeant spotted and stopped the suspected car not too far from the scene, near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. The Portland Police Bureau says a handgun, 17 rounds of ammunition and one spent bullet casing were found inside the car.

The car’s occupant, identified as Crystal Bartlett, was promptly arrested.

PPB says due to a pre-existing medical condition, Bartlett was sent to a local hospital — but she is facing charges of reckless endangering, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, along with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

