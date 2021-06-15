Shots heard, 1 dead in Clark County; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was arrested after one person was found dead in east Clark County Tuesday afternoon following reports of shots being fired, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 2:45 p.m., deputies went to the area of NE 227th and Alder Falls Road and found the person who was dead. The “heavily wooded area” was searched and the suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.

While the search was going on, residents were told to stay out of the area but all are back home

No other details are available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.