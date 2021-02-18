Shots reported in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, 1 hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was seriously injured after gunshots rang out Thursday afternoon in North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Alaska Street. Police said they found evidence of gunfire and learned that someone may have been hurt but had left the area before officers were called.

A little over an hour later, police learned that someone was being treated at a hospital for a serious gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation was launched but detectives are asking anyone with information to reach out via email at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or via phone at 503.823.0400. Please reference case number 21-44540.