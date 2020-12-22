Shots ring out in NE Portland, victim rushed to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital late Monday night after an apparent shooting in Northeast Portland’s King neighborhood.

Reports of shots heard near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Alberta Street came in around 11:16 p.m. Police officers in the area heard shots as well and spread out to investigate. A short time later, more gunshots were heard ringing through the air — this time, near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street.

Officers then came upon one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. There is no word on their current condition — but police say their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

As they continued to search for evidence and any witnesses, officers found both shell casings and bullet strikes to a nearby vehicle they believe seemed to correspond to the initial incident.

Right before midnight, police were called to the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue near Northeast Glisan Street on reports of more shots fired. Additional shell casings and bullet strikes were found — but there is no evidence connecting the two incidents.

