Shots shatter windows in Argay store, no one hurt

The windows of an Argay Terrace convenience store were shattered after a man allegedly fired shots from inside on Feb. 12, 2021. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 63-year-old Portland man was arrested late Friday night after firing shots from inside a convenience store in the Argay Terrace neighborhood in Northeast Portland, Portland Police reported.

Marlin Fields, February 13, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Marlin Fields faces several charges including criminal mischief and unlawful use of a firearm.

Police received a report at 10:36 p.m. Friday that a man was damaging the inside of a convenience store on the 14000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. When the first officer arrived, an employee told the officer that Fields had pulled out a gun and was waving it around, according to police.

Officers arrested Fields’ and seized his loaded pistol as evidence. (Portland Police Bureau)

At about 10:59 p.m., officers heard shots from inside the store and saw that a front window was shattered.

Members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team reported to the scene. They helped evacuate community members who were stuck in the parking lot due to the snow. Northeast Sandy Boulevard was closed early Saturday morning for several blocks.

Fields eventually came out out of the store and surrendered, police reported. Officers arrested him and seized his loaded pistol as evidence.

It is not clear whether Fields was attempting to shoot officers or anyone else, police said. No one was injured.