Steven Tachie (Left) and Jeramiahs Geronimo (Right) faces numerous charges for their involvement with Shroom House (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Dec. 16, a grand jury formally charged Shroom House owner Steven Tachie and manager Jeramiahs Geronimo with a slew of drug charges after the West Portland storefront was raided by police for the alleged illegal sale of psychedelic mushrooms.

Documents obtained by KOIN 6 show that Tachie, a 32-year-old resident of Vancouver, British Columbia, is listed on business-ownership paperwork associated with the Shroom House. Geronimo, who was identified as the store manager, is a 32-year-old Texas man with an outstanding warrant in Linn County from 2015 for failure to appear in court.

During their indictments in Multnomah County Circuit Court, it was announced that both men will face 10 counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance near a school, 10 counts of money laundering, 10 counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and 10 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance — a Class B felony.

Portland police vehicles parked outside Shroom House on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 (KOIN).

Court documents show that prosecutors say the men intentionally and knowingly committed a majority of these crimes between Oct. 24 and Dec. 7 — the day before the Portland Police Bureau’s Narcotics and Organized Crime unit served a search warrant at the property. Investigators made four arrests during the raid and seized more than $13,000 in cash and 22.1 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.

The State of Oregon has labeled both men as flight risks due to their citizenships and the suspicion that they may be concealing “large sums of cash.” As a result, a judge has set Tachie and Geronimo’s bail at $1.5 million each.

Geronimo pleaded not guilty at his plea hearing earlier in December. Tachie did not enter a plea.