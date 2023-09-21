PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a hit-and-run on Monday died at the hospital two days later and her family is asking for the public’s assistance to help track down the suspect, police said.

Maria Negrete, 45, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being run over, but passed away on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. She was a single mother of five.

Tigard police said that just before 9 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Southwest Hall Boulevard near Southwest Pfaffle Street where they found Negrete in the road with critical injuries.

Officers at the scene said they spoke with Negrete’s boyfriend, who told them that they had been driving on Hall Boulevard when he pulled into the center lane and got out to get an item in the road.

While grabbing the item, the boyfriend said he heard a thud and realized that Negrete had gotten out of the car as well, and was hit by another vehicle driving south. The other driver left the scene, authorities said.

Negrete’s family is asking for help from the public in identifying the driver and/or vehicle involved. The family has also created a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kaci Mace at 503-718-1800 or Kaci.Mace@tigard-or.gov.