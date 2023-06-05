PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though the Portland Police Bureau dispelled online rumors that the deaths of 6 women in the region over the past 4 months were connected, the fact remains 6 women died.

One of those women was 32-year-old Joanna Speaks, who was found dead near an abandoned barn in Ridgefield on April 8. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said Speaks died from blunt force injuries to her head and neck.

Her sisters, Ariel Hamby and Robyn Speaks, told KOIN 6 News they’re frustrated and they want the cases to remain in the public spotlight.

Ariel Hamby, left, Robyn Speaks talk about their sister, Joanna Speaks, June 5, 2023 (KOIN)

“I was definitely frustrated. It felt like there wasn’t any evidence to suggest they’re not connected. Not that we want to pressure the public into thinking that they are, but we don’t want anyone to have a false sense of security,” Hamby said.

Speaks said she wants “anything to be brought to our attention, any tips, nothing is too small. And for women to be vigilant right now, whether this is one or 6 people doing this. If you have a loved one battling addiction, homelessness, now is the time to reach out.”

She added finding out who is responsible for her sister’s death would bring “a little closure, a little peace.”

“We’re fighting for justice for Jo,” Hamby said, “for us, for her children, her parents,”

An autopsy concluded one of the cases — a death in April at SE 95th and Flavel — is not a homicide and there is no indication of foul play. That woman’s body was found in a tent.

KOIN 6 file photos: Authorities are investigating the deaths of six women in the Portland metro area including Kristin Smith, Joanna Speaks; Charity Perry; an unidentified woman; Bridget Webster; and Ashley Real.

While the deaths of 24-year-old Longview resident Charity Lynn Perry, 31-year-old Bridget Leann Ramsey Webster of Milwaukie, and 22-year-old Ashley Real are being investigated as suspicious, PPB said that there is currently no reason to believe the cases are connected.