Suspect in smokehouse theft caught on camera, arrested

Viewers were able to identify the suspect in the video

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sisters Meat and Smokehouse has a new slogan: “You can’t steal our meat.”

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in process at the smokehouse on South Spruce Street in Sisters shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Once deputies arrived, the suspect had already left the area with stolen meats and other products.

After the smokehouse posted security footage of the suspect breaking in and stealing slabs of meat on their Facebook page the same day, the video racked up over 13,000 views. Several of those viewers were able to identify the suspect — who happened to be a next-door neighbor to the store, according to the smokehouse.

Later that day. DCSO received a tip that Raymond Seekell could be the same man in the video. Deputies were able to determine Seekell broke into the business twice that morning, returning after he had changed his clothes.

Seekell was arrested and now faces charges of burglary, theft and criminal trespass.