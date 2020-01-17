Skateboarder accused of walloping man in head

1  of  120
Closings
Albina Head Start & Early Head Start Banks Sch. Dist. Battle Ground Sch. Dist. Belmont Academy BeLoved Montessori Bethlehem Christian Preschool - L.O. C.S. Lewis Academy Camas Sch. Dist. Canby Sch. Dist. Centennial Sch. Dist. Childswork Learning Center Christ the King Catholic School Clackamas Co. Children's Comm. Clackamas Comm. College Clackamas ESD Clatskanie Sch. Dist. Club K After School Zone Columbia Adventist Academy Columbia Christian Community Action - Washington Co. Cornerstone Christian Acad. Country Christian Molalla Dallas Sch. Dist. Damascus Christian David Douglas Sch. Dist. De La Salle North Catholic Early Care & Ed. - ECE@ESD 112 EOCF Head Start/ECEAP Estacada Sch. Dist. Evergreen Sch. Dist. Falls City Sch. Dist. Firm Foundation Christian Forest Grove Sch. Dist. Franciscan Montessori/St Francis Acad. Fruit & Flower Child Dev. Center Gaston Sch. Dist. Gladstone Sch. Dist. Grace Lutheran Sch. & Precious Lambs Presch. Green Mountain Sch. Dist. Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Hilltop Early Learning Academy Hockinson Sch. Dist. Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. Kalama Sch. Dist. Kelso Sch. Dist. Knappa Sch. Dist. La Center Sch. Dist. La Salle Catholic College Prep. Lake Oswego Sch. Dist. Lyle Sch. Dist. Mannahouse Christian Academy McMinnville Sch. Dist. Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Carson Center Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Petersburg Mid-Columbia Children's Council - TheDalles Mid-Columbia Children's Council - TyghValley Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Wahtonka Mid-Columbia Children's Council - WhiteSalmon Molalla River Academy Molalla River Sch. Dist. Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. Multnomah ESD NAYA Family Center Many Nations Academy Neighborhood House Nestucca Valley Sch. Dist. Newberg Sch. Dist. North Clackamas Christian School North Clackamas Sch. Dist. North Marion Sch. Dist. North Santiam Sch. Dist. (Stayton) North Wasco Co. SD Northwest Regional Training Center (NWRTC) NW Regional ESD: Tillamook Co. OCDC Headstart Open Door Christian Acad. Oregon City Sch. Dist. Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. Our Lady of the Lake Parkrose Sch. Dist. Portland Christian Portland Montessori Collaborative Portland Public Schools Reynolds Sch. Dist. Ridgefield Sch. Dist. Riverdale Sch. Dist. Scappoose Sch. Dist. Scio Sch. Dist. Serendipity Center Sheridan Sch. Dist. Sherwood Sch. Dist. Silver Falls Sch. Dist. Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 So. Wasco Co. SD St. Agatha Catholic School St. Andrew Nativity St. Clare School St. Helens Sch. Dist. St. Ignatius St. John the Baptist Catholic, Milwaukie St. Joseph Catholic School - Vancouver St. Mary's Academy (Downtown) St. Therese School Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. Summit Learning Charter Sunstone Montessori The Madeleine School The Marylhurst School Tillamook Sch. Dist. Toutle Lake SD Trinity Lutheran School - NE Portland Vancouver Sch. Dist. Vernonia Sch. Dist. Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. Washougal Sch. Dist. West Hills Learning Center West Hills Montessori West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist. White Salmon Sch. Dist. Woodland Sch. Dist. Yamhill Carlton Sch. Dist.

Skateboarder accused of walloping man in head

Crime

Joshua Stitt faces assault, unlawful use of a weapon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Joshua Stitt, January 17, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A skateboarder is now charged with using his skateboard in an assault on an unsuspecting man in downtown Portland.

Joshua Stitt faces assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges for an alleged attack on Peter Vanhandel January 6. The indictment obtained by KOIN 6 News said Vanhandel was on a break from work at 101 SW Main around 11:30 a.m. when someone began yelling at him.

When Vanhandel, who didn’t know the person, turned to go back into work he was hit in the back of his head with a white skateboard. He turned to see a man running away. He told police what happened and provided a description.

Surveillance footage helped investigators identify a suspect, and Stitt, 31, was arrested 2 days later. Authorities said he was wearing the same clothes seen in the surveillance video.

Vanhandel reportedly had a headache but no visible injuries.

Stitt made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget