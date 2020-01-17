Skateboarder accused of walloping man in head

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A skateboarder is now charged with using his skateboard in an assault on an unsuspecting man in downtown Portland.
Joshua Stitt faces assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges for an alleged attack on Peter Vanhandel January 6. The indictment obtained by KOIN 6 News said Vanhandel was on a break from work at 101 SW Main around 11:30 a.m. when someone began yelling at him.
When Vanhandel, who didn’t know the person, turned to go back into work he was hit in the back of his head with a white skateboard. He turned to see a man running away. He told police what happened and provided a description.
Surveillance footage helped investigators identify a suspect, and Stitt, 31, was arrested 2 days later. Authorities said he was wearing the same clothes seen in the surveillance video.
Vanhandel reportedly had a headache but no visible injuries.
Stitt made his first court appearance Friday morning.
