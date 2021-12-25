Skateboarder killed by hit-run driver in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A skateboarder was hit and killed in North Portland by a driver who fled the scene on Christmas Day, police said.

The crash happened around 2:05 p.m. in the area of N. Interstate and Mississipi, police said. A person at the scene began CPR on the skateboarder before emergency responders arrived. However, paramedics arrived and confirmed the skateboarder had died.

The skateboarder’s name has not yet been released. At this time, there is no description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit by phone at 503.823.2103 or by email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov . The case number is 21-354996.