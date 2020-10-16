Sketch released of Happy Valley road rage suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a road rage attack in Happy Valley worked with a forensic artist to help provide a sketch of the attacker who remains at large after the October 1 incident, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Randolph David said he was being tailgated by a white SUV with a black roof rack as he drove north on SE 122nd around 8:30 p.m. that night, officials said. The 20-year-old said the tailgater intentionally hit the back of his car so he pulled over to the side of the road and stopped.

That’s when, he said, the tailgater got out of his SUV, walked up to David’s car window and punched him “at least 10 times” while he was still inside.

David and his passenger provided a description of the attacker: A white man with dirty blonde hair between 30-35, a slim build and about 6 feet tall.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released the forensic sketch Friday and said the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723.4949 or by email. The case number is #20-021203.