Slain Portland man ‘an amazing father,’ no arrests yet

Darren Lockett with his daughter in an undated photo provided by Shaun Strickland, June 9, 2021

Darren Lockett was shot to death May 29 in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Darren Lockett was a “Southern gentleman” who was dedicated to his 7-year-old daughter, said his friend Shaun Strickland.

Darren Lockett (Courtesy)

“He was an amazing father. He really had an amazing relationship with his daughter. She just adored him,” Strickland said.

Lockett was shot to death on May 29 near SE Center and 132nd. He was 40.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2500 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for Lockett’s daughter. Organizers are trying to raise $2500 to start a college savings account for her.