Slain Portland teen ‘was a mentor for kids of the streets’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last Sunday Isaiah Maza Jr. was walking to a corner store with his girlfriend to buy a bag of chips. He didn’t make it far.

Someone came up and stabbed the 19-year-old to death near NE 120th and Couch, just steps away from his home. He died at the scene and the killer remains at large.

His mother, Renee Maza, told KOIN 6 News he was getting on track, trying to set an example for the kids on his street — and for himself. He quit drinking. He just graduated from high school. He had a full-time job at Macy’s. He was caring, loyal and funny.

Isaiah Maza (center), 19, was stabbed to death January 31, 2021 in Portland. (Undated courtesy photo, Renee Maza)

“I just want my Isaiah to be remembered for all his hard work and kindness and love and dedication. He was a mentor for the kids of the streets. They looked up to him. He got kids off the streets. Back in school getting a job. Quitting drinking,” his mother said. “Isaiah was a hero and the people that will be there tonight are these kids. He was a big brother to all of them.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0762.