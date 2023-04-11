Radio Cab driver Reese McDowell Lawhon, seen in an undated photo provided by his family, was killed April 9, 2023. He was 43.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reese McDowell Lawhon, a “kind and dedicated” taxi driver for Radio Cab for more than a decade, was publicly identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing.

Lawhon, 43, was killed in Southeast Portland early Easter evening. He had picked up a customer in downtown Portland before the incident unfolded around 6:40 p.m. near Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue.

An autopsy confirmed his death as a homicide by stabbing, officials said. Radio Cab said they’ve seen cab surveillance of the stabbing and told KOIN 6 News there was no provocation or fight before, saying the person who stabbed Lawhon did so unexpectedly.

Moses Lopez, 30, is facing second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges. Court records show he has an active felony warrant out of Coos County for alleged unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Investigators said Tuesday neither Lawhon nor Lopez were associated with any homeless camps in the nearby area.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact PPB Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or by email at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Tony Harris at 503.823.0441 or by email at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov.