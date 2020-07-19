Slain teen’s family: Killer ‘gotta answer to somebody’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family and friends of Shai’India Harris, the 18-year-old girl shot and killed in the Lents neighborhood on July 10, came together on Saturday to remember her life and call for justice.

The shooting happened on that afternoon on Southeast 84th Avenue. Witnesses saw her walking down the street just before the shooting. Neighbors believe someone in a car drove up, called her over, and then shot her multiple times before driving off.

Shai’India had recently graduated from high school and was headed to college next fall.

An undated photo of Shai’India

Related Content Teen girl killed in Lents shooting, no arrests made Video

On Saturday, her father Sam Howard spoke about his daughter, calling her a smart, family-oriented, peaceful young woman. But he said it’s on the community to bring her killer to justice.

“We as a community need to stick together for our children. We cannot allow these men to put their hands on them, and not say nothing, not talk to their sisters, not talk to their brothers, not talk to their cousins,” Howard said during the vigil. “We’re not saying if you don’t want to call the police – talk to your sister or your brother, ’cause he gotta answer to somebody.”

At the time she was killed, her family told KOIN 6 News they believe they know who shot and killed her. However no one has yet been arrested.

Her killing remains an active and open investigation.

A $2500 reward is offered through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Tips can be made anonymously through the app P3 Tips, according to police. You can also call 503.823.4357.