Slain woman found behind Longview YMCA

Detectives want to hear from anyone who had seen or had contact with Lisa Jo Patterson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman’s body on Sunday in Longview.

Patrol officers found the body of 57-year-old Lisa Jo Patterson behind the YMCA on 15th Avenue, the Longview Police Department said.

Authorities have not said how the woman died but detectives are investigating her death as a homicide.

Patterson was living as a transient in the Longview area and had previously been in Illinois, police said.

Anyone who had seen or had contact with Patterson in the last few months is asked to contact Detective Corporal Danielle Jenkins at danielle.jenkins@ci.longview.wa.us or 360.442.5800.