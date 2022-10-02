No suspect information to be released at this time, officials said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The investigation into who slashed the tires on more than 50 cars in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood continues as residents assess the damage and the cost.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday a resident in the 2800 block of NE 72nd called police about having 2 tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of NE 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage.

As the investigation continued another 20 victims in a multi-block area west of Roseway Heights Middle School, officials said.

“A search of the entire neighborhood found 30 — actually we think more than 30 cars- were damaged or vandalized in some way,” PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen said. He added they don’t have any suspect information to release, “but we are pretty early on in the investigation.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information from residents later on in the day.

Roseway neighborhood resident Nora Furst had the tires on her car slashed, October 2, 2022 (KOIN)

Roseway neighborhood resident Bruce Humberstone had the tires on his car slashed, October 2, 2022 (KOIN)

There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs are also beneficial.

Anyone with home surveillance cameras is also asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention North NRT.