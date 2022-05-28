PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 62-year-old woman was shot in the arm as she slept in her own home in Northeast Portland by random gunfire that pierced her window.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday morning around NE 11th and Buffalo, not far from Woodlawn School, police said. Investigators found 2 different calibers of shell casings and placed nearly 2 dozen evidence markers in the street outside the home.

There is no evidence the woman was the intended target of the shooting, authorities told KOIN 6 News. The woman is expected to recover.

At least 3 vehicles were also hit by bullets in the incident, but no one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Other shootings keep police busy

There were at least 2 other shootings in the early hours of Saturday.

Two people were hurt, one critically, in the 4800 block of SE Hawthorne. Homes were also damaged in the shooting. The ECST investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing, authorities said.

Two people were shot, one critically wounded, in the 4800 block of NE Hawthorne, May 28, 2022 (KOIN)

In the 5400 block of SE Schiller Street, one man was shot in an apartment but the injuries were not life-threatening. The man was taken to the hospital by a private car but there is no suspect information

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.