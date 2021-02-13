Small protest downtown ends with broken windows

A small protest left at least two downtown businesses with broken windows on February 12, 2021 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple windows were broken and several police officers were harassed during a small protest Friday night in downtown Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Roughly 50 people gathered at Director Park on SW Park Avenue around 8 p.m. Police said the group marched to Central Precinct and began yelling at officers and throwing objects. As officers came out of the station to move their cars to prevent them from being damaged, they were pelted with icy snowballs by protesters, PPB said.

A small protest causes a delay to police response on February 12, 2021 (PPB)

“While officers were occupied with that, there were calls stacking up in the precinct, including numerous calls for welfare checks on houseless community members who were exposed to the frigid weather,” PPB said in a release early Saturday. “Among other duties, officers were facilitating getting those individuals to warming shelters if they wished.”

The protesters went on a short march around 10:45 p.m. and smashed the windows of at least two businesses — a coffee shop in the 1300 block of SW 3rd Avenue and a medical clinic in the 900 block of SW 5th Avenue.

By 11:30 p.m., the crowd had dispersed. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the suspects who vandalized the businesses is urged to call police.