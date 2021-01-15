Snapchat connection ends in ‘impromptu home invasion’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Snapchat connection led to a robbery and the theft of pistols and rifles from a Clackamas County apartment, the sheriff’s office said. Now, 3 teens are arrested and facing multiple charges.
It all unfolded shortly after midnight on January 4, officials said, at an apartment shared by 3 roommates. One of them invited the 18-year-old Snapchat connection to visit the apartment, even though they had never met.
When she arrived unexpectedly, she arrived with 3 other men. Authorities said those men quickly became aware there were guns at the apartment and decided to steal them in what investigators believe was “an impromptu home-invasion robbery.”
The teenage woman left around midnight, but one of the suspects allegedly picked up a pistol and held it to the head of one of the roommates and threatened to shoot. They found other guns and took off on foot with 4 guns: 2 Glock pistols, a .22 Ruger bolt-action rifle and an AR-15, officials said.
The roommates called 911 and the 3 suspects — Daetrayl Berry, Andrew Scott Luhr and Emmanuel Petry — were quickly found. All of them are 18 and from Salem.
But the guns weren’t on them when they were arrested. However, a K9 search found them hidden beneath a nearby structure under some leaves, officials said.
Berry, Luhr and Petry are being held on $250,000 bail and face charges of robbery, theft, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
The Snapchat connection was interviewed by investigators but is not charged at this time with any crime. Because of that, KOIN 6 News is not naming her at this time.
The investigation continues.
