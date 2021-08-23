Social media video circulating of deadly Lents shooting

Jonathon “Johnny” Polanco. (Courtesy via Portland Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the Lents neighborhood on Friday.

Jonathon “Johnny” Polanco was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 4500 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue a little before 10 p.m. Friday.

His family released photos to the media on Monday.

Police confirmed that there was a video circulating on social media of the shooting.

They are looking for tips about the people seen in the video and the person who recorded it.

Contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 if you have any information. Please reference case number 21-231670.